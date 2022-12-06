Corps Commander Polo Cup : FG/Din, Remington Pharma qualify for semifinals

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :FG/Din Polo and Remington Pharma qualified for the semifinals by winning their respective matches played on the eighth day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

The most exciting match of the day was played between Remington Pharma and Remounts and after a tough contest, Remington Pharma won the thriller by 11½-10 goals. The Remounts team was enjoying an 8-2 lead by the end of the second chukker but Hamza Mawaz Khan then made the difference and turned the tables of the match in the next two chukker.

Hamza continued to score goals one after another and by the end of the match, his superb six-goal contribution steered his side to a close 11½-10 triumph. Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz also played key roles in their team's success as they pumped in four and one goal for Remington Pharma, which had a half goals handicap advantage.

On the other hand, Remounts players also kept on fighting till the end, but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side, which lost the crucial match.

Raja Temur Nadeem top-scored for Remounts with fabulous five goals while Muhammad Naeem hammered a hat-trick of goals and Major Haseeb Minhas (R) banged in a brace.

Meanwhile, FG/Din Polo defeated Salam Polo team by 9-3 to qualify for the semifinals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Tomas Marin Moreno emerged as hero of the day for the winning side as they fired in fabulous four goals each while Shah Shamyl Alam converted one goal. Rulo Trotz scored all the three goals for Salam Polo.

Earlier, Master Paints/Newage Cables edged past DS Polo/Barry's by a narrow margin of 9½-9. Juan Cruz Greguol played a hero's role for Master Paints/Newage as he hammered excellent eight goals while Adnan Jalil Azam slammed in the remaining one goal while they also had a half goal handicap advantage.

For the losing side, Rulo Trotz thrashed in superb eight while Nafees Barry struck one goal. The final league matches will be played tomorrow (Wednesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.