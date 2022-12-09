UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma Qualify For Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 09, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma qualified for the main final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints after winning their respective semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

In the first semifinal of the day, Master Paints Black beat FG/Din Polo by a close margin of 8-7�. Manuel Carranza was the hero from the winning side as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and contributed with superb six goals. Substitute player Agha Musa Ali Khan also played well and banged in a beautiful brace. Tomas Marin Moreno played well by smashing in six goals and Farhad Muhammad Shaikh converted one for FG/Din Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second semifinal of the day also proved a thrilling encounter where Remington Pharma faced tough fight from their opponents � Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel � before winning the crucial match 6�-6.

The winning team started the match having a half goal handicap advantage. Hamza Muwaz Khan did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous four goals and his teammates Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed with one goal apiece.

From the losing side, Nicolas Antinori also played well and pumped in five goals and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck one goal but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side, which lost the thriller by margin of just a half goal.

A large number of spectators were present at the Jinnah Polo Fields to witness the semifinals of the ongoing Corps Commander Cup being sponsored by Diamond Paints. CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Major Babar Mehboob Awan (R) and a large number of families were present on this occasion.

