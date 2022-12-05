UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Platinum Homes, Remounts Register Victories

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Platinum Homes, Remounts register victories

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Platinum Homes and Remounts registered emphatic victories in the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints matches here at the Pakistan Park Polo Ground Cavalry Ground on Monday.

Sensational Agha Musa Ali Khan and Amirreza Behboudi steered Platinum Homes to a convincing 8-3½ triumph over 4 Corps in the first match of the day. Both Agha Musa and Amirreza played extremely well for the winning side and contributed with tremendous three goals each. Bilal Hayat Noon contributed with a brilliant brace.

Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana, Lt Col Tabasum Zia and Naveed Shaikh scored one goal each for 4 Corps, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

John Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair where Team Remounts overwhelmed Team Rijas Group by a huge margin of 12-3½. Imran Shahid emerged as top scorer from the winning team as he fired in fabulous five goals while Muhammad Naeem hammered a hat-trick of goals while Maj Haseeb Minhas (R) and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a beautiful brace each.

Team Rijas Group, which two and a half goal handicap advantage, could see just a goal coming from Bilal Haye. On Tuesday, three important matches will be played at Jinnah Polo Fields, DHA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polo From Top

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

3 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.