Corps Commander Polo Cup: Rijas Development/Master Paints, Remounts, 4 Corps Teams Score Victories

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:30 AM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rijas Development/Master Paints, Remounts and 4 Corps recorded easy victories in the Corps Commander Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

Rijas Development/Master Paints started the day with a thumping 10-5 victory over Imperial Homes in the first match of the day. Mannuel Carranza turned out to be a hero of the day for Rijas Development/Master Paints with a convincing contribution of superb six goals.

Other key contributors from the winning side were Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Sufi Muhammad Amir, who struck two and one goal respectively. From the team Imperial Homes, Naveed Sheikh emerged as top scorer with three goals while Omar Asjad Malhi and Muhammad Raza scored one goal apiece.

The second match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where the last event's winners Remounts and finalists Barry's kept on fighting till the last minute and in the end, Remounts emerged as winners with a narrow margin of 6-5½.

Raja Temur Nadeem was star of the day for team Remounts as he was superb with pony and mallet and converted fabulous four goals while his teammates Nicolas and Imran Shahid hit one goal each. The losing side's contribution came from Ernesto Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan, who pumped in three and two goals, respectively.

The third and last match of the day saw 4 Corps registering a comfortable 9½-4 triumph over Platinum Homes. Evergreen Raja Sami Ullah amused the spectators and polo lovers with his outstanding polo skills and techniques and made a significant contribution of five goals. Ahmed Zubair Butt and Lt Col Omer Minhas also played superbly for 4 Corps and converted three and one goal respectively. From Platinum Homes, Ahmad Bilal Riaz banged in a brace while Qadeer Ashfaq and Agha Hashim Bilal scored one goal each.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the losing sides will vie against each other at Pakistan ParkCavalry Ground and Fortress Stadium.

