Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Master Paints In Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:44 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Master Paints in main final

Remounts and Risja Development/Master Paints breezed into the main final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup after winning their respective semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Friday

In the first semifinal of the day, Remounts outpaced Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints by 9-6.

Nicolas Antinori emerged as hero of the day for Remounts as he fired in fabulous five goals while ALD Shahid Imran hammered a hat-trick of goals and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one goal. From the losing team, Saqib Khan Khakwani thrashed in three goals while Andres Fernandez banged in a brace and Usman Aziz Anwar scored one goal.

The second semifinal of the day was contested between Rijas Development/Master Paints and 4 Corps and after a tough fight, Rijas Development/Master Paints succeeded in winning the nail-biting match by 8�7�.

Mannuel Carranza played superb polo and smashed in splendid seven goals for the winning side while the remaining one was converted by Sufi Muhammad Amir. For the team 4 Corps, which had a half goal handicap advantage, the major contribution came from high-flying Raja Sami Ullah, who converted six convincing goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas struck the remaining one but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling encounters and hoped that the finals will be more challenging and action-packed.

