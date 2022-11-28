UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup To Get Under Way On Tuesday

November 28, 2022

The Corps Commander Polo Cup, sponsored by Diamond Pants, will get under way on Tuesday, Nov 29, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Corps Commander Polo Cup, sponsored by Diamond Pants, will get under way on Tuesday, Nov 29, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, for the first time in Pakistan, a total of 14 teams are participating in the eight-goal tournament, which are divided into four zones. "Master Paints Black, 4 Corps and Guard Rice are in Zone A, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Kalabagh/Zacky Farms Platinum Homes in Zone B, FG/Din Polo, Master Paints/Newage Cables, Salam Polo and DS/Barry's in Zone C while Diamond Paints, Rijas Group, Remington Pharma and Remounts are in Zone D," he added.

"Foreign players are also participating in each team.

The Corps Commander Cup is the Calendar event of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) and is conducted here every year. Professional players from Argentina, Iran, England and Pakistan are participating in the tournament, while John Fisher, a professional umpire from England, will be officiating the matches. "This year also the tournament is being sponsored by Diamond Paints, for which I express my special thanks to Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed," said Col Shoaib.

He further said that the final of the two-week tournament would be played on Sunday (December 11). On Tuesday at 12:30 PM, Salam Polo will face Master Paints/Newage Cables while Rijas Group will take on Remington Pharma at 1:30 PM and 4 Corps will vie against Kalabagh/Zacky Farms at 2:30 PM.

More Stories From Sports

