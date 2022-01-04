UrduPoint.com

Correa Signs New Contract With Atletico

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Angel Correa has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026, the La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Angel Correa has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026, the La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday.

"Angel Correa has renewed his contract with our club until 2026 and will continue to wear the red and white shirt for four more seasons," the club wrote in a statement.

Correa joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 53 goals in 305 games for the club.

The 26-year-old Argentinian scored both goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano and played in every game of Atletico's La Liga title success last season.

