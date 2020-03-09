UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION - UEFA Bans Pre-Match Handshakes In All Competitions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

CORRECTION - UEFA Bans Pre-Match Handshakes in All Competitions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced a ban on pre-match handshakes between players and referees in all of its competitions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UEFA said on Sunday in a press release.

"UEFA today announced that players would not be shaking hands with their opponents and referees as part of the pre-match protocol at UEFA matches until further notice," the press release said.

The ban is set to apply to all UEFA matches and is introduced in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) "to minimize potential transmission of COVID-19."

Related Topics

Football World Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

3 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

4 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

4 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.