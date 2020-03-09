CORRECTION - UEFA Bans Pre-Match Handshakes in All Competitions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced a ban on pre-match handshakes between players and referees in all of its competitions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UEFA said on Sunday in a press release.

"UEFA today announced that players would not be shaking hands with their opponents and referees as part of the pre-match protocol at UEFA matches until further notice," the press release said.

The ban is set to apply to all UEFA matches and is introduced in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) "to minimize potential transmission of COVID-19."