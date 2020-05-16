CORRECTION - WADA Expects CAS Decision on Dispute With RUSADA on Moscow Lab Case Before Tokyo Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it expected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to make a ruling on the dispute between WADA and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) regarding manipulations with Moscow anti-doping laboratory data before the start of Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On December 9, 2019, WADA Executive Committee unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to ban Russian athletes from participating in major international competitions for four years, including in Olympic and Paralympic Games. At the same time, it noted that "clean" athletes from Russia would be able to perform in a neutral status under certain conditions. RUSADA was found to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. These decisions will come into force if they are confirmed by the CAS in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

"Now that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed, WADA is confident that a decision will be available well in advance of the Games in 2021," the organization said.

The re-analysis of samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in 2014 and 2019 revealed four more suspicious cases, WADA said.

"WADA's Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Director, Gunter Younger, also updated members on 'Operation LIMS'. As the Agency communicated on 30 April, WADA I&I has completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that it targeted as part of 'Operation LIMS' and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 ADOs. Meanwhile, The re-analysis program of samples collected from the Moscow Laboratory continues with a total of 61 adverse analytical findings (four more than the number communicated on 30 April) having been uncovered so far," it said.