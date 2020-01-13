Corruption trial of ex-athletics chief Diack adjourned - Paris court

The Paris trial of Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body who is accused of accepting millions of dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests, was adjourned until at least June on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Paris trial of Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body who is accused of accepting millions of Dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests, was adjourned until at least June on Monday.

The presiding magistrate in the trial of the 86-year-old Senegalese said more time was needed to examine testimony from his son and co-accused, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant for athletics' world governing body.