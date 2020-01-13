UrduPoint.com
Corruption Trial Of Ex-athletics Chief Diack Adjourned - Paris Court

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

The Paris trial of Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body who is accused of accepting millions of dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests, was adjourned until at least June on Monday

The presiding magistrate in the trial of the 86-year-old Senegalese said more time was needed to examine testimony from his son and co-accused, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant for athletics' world governing body.

The presiding magistrate in the trial of the 86-year-old Senegalese said more time was needed to examine testimony from his son and co-accused, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant for athletics' world governing body.

