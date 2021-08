Cort Nielsen doubles up at Vuelta after near miss

Magnus Cort Nielsen won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday on a 175km run in sunny Andalucia, a day after being foiled in a long range bid just 200m from home

Cordoba, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Magnus Cort Nielsen won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday on a 175km run in sunny Andalucia, a day after being foiled in a long range bid just 200m from home.

EF Nippo rider Cort Nielsen also won stage six.

There was no change in the overall rankings as Norway's Odd Christian Eiking held the lead by 58sec on Guillaume Martin and 1min 56sec on defending champion Primoz Roglic.