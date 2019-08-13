UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa To Pay 1.7 Million Euros To Settle Spain Tax Fraud Case

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

Costa to pay 1.7 million euros to settle Spain tax fraud case

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has agreed to pay 1.7 million Euros ($1.9 million) to Spain's tax agency which was investigating him for non-payment of taxes on image rights, a Spanish newspaper reported Tuesday.

The agency said the 30-year-old hid income earned in 2014 from a sponsorship deal signed with Adidas shortly before he joined Chelsea from Atletico that year. Costa, who has both Brazilian and Spanish citizenship, returned to Atletico in 2018.

Under a deal with Spain's tax office, Costa will plead guilty to tax evasion and pay 1.1 million euros in back taxes, daily newspaper El Mundo, reported.

He will also be sentenced to six months in jail but will not serve time and instead pay a fine of 600,000 euros, the paper said. The agreement will be made official at a Madrid court on October 4, El Mundo reported.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for the tax office, said he could not comment on individual tax files.

Costa is the latest famous footballers to have fallen foul of Spain's tax authorities.

A Spanish court in January handed Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo a suspended two-year prison sentence for committing tax fraud when he was at Real Madrid.

The player, who joined Italian side Juventus last year, also agreed to pay 18.8 million euros in fines and back taxes to settle the case, according to judicial sources.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of 252,000 euros, equivalent to 400 euros per day of the original term.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Madrid Spain January October Citizenship 2016 2018 From Agreement Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Juventus Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

2 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.