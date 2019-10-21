Renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi said on Monday that the country's development hinged on providing ample opportunities for girls to get religious as well as modern education

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi said on Monday that the country's development hinged on providing ample opportunities for girls to get religious as well as modern education.

Addressing a fund-raiser at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for Shahid Afridi Foundation's 'Taleem Hogi Aam Har Beti Ke Naam' project, he said if society wanted the younger generation to be successful and have manners befitting our values then girls should have ample opportunities for modern education too in addition to religious education.

He said the foundation, after having completed water supply, education and health initiatives in four provinces, was now targeting to bring over 20 million out-of-school kids to educational institutions.

He disclosed that 24 educational institutions would start functioning by Dec 2020 under the foundation.

Speaking his heart out, Afridi said people need to think what they had contributed for their country. He said living for self was not important but living for others was what makes people stand out.

He said he was out on the fund raising campaign for the people of his country and appealed the people to join hand to make it a big success.

Shahid Afridi said he was aware of the ongoing business slowdown situation and added that he believed that things would improve soon.

He said every individual must pray and play their part to improve and develop Pakistan.

Global CEO of Shahid Afridi Foundation Zeeshan Afzal said they all were endeavouring hard to realize the dream of Lala, the nickname Shahid Afridi was known among his friends.

He said they had assessed Rs 30000 expenses for one child education and urged industrial and trade entities to bear expenses for 50-100 students.

MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi and vice president Mian Rashid Iqbal promised to stand by Boom Boom Afridi for the noble cause.

Earlier, Afridi also addressed a fund-raising ceremony at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA). He stressed on unity among all to provide education to over 20 million out-of-school kids.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Asif Ali presented a shield to Shahid Afridi. University students took autograph and Selfies with the erstwhile cricketer known for his sensational hitting and breaking settled partnerships at crucial moments ininternational matches representing Pakistan.