UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Approves French Football Divorce Agreement With Mediapro

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Court approves French football divorce agreement with Mediapro

A local court on Tuesday cleared the way for the French football league (LFP) to reallocate its TV rights after it approved the withdrawal agreement struck with troubled broadcaster Mediapro

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A local court on Tuesday cleared the way for the French football league (LFP) to reallocate its tv rights after it approved the withdrawal agreement struck with troubled broadcaster Mediapro.

"The decision ratifies the agreement" between the LFP and the Chinese-Spanish broadcaster, Mediapro lawyer Guilhem Bremond told AFP.

The commercial court ruling allows the league to recover 80 percent of the rights for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, initially sold to Mediapro for more than 800 million Euros ($970 million) a year starting this season.

It was a record deal for football in France, but a missed payment due at the start of October precipitated two months of negotiations as Mediapro sought to reduce the amount it paid.

French broadcaster Canal Plus, which already shows a limited number of Ligue 1 matches, is believed to be waiting in the wings to make an offer to take over Mediapro's matches, although it is likely to make a cut-price offer to ride to the rescue.

Ligue 1 clubs that are already counting the cost of a curtailed 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of revenue from the absence of spectators, are now facing another financial hole.

In the meantime, clubs will be able to split a 64 million-euro compensation payment from Mediapro. Another 36 million euros will be paid out in early 2021. However, the combined total is a long way short of the 325 million euros the broadcaster has defaulted on since October.

Related Topics

Football France Split October TV From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forty plus countries ban travel from UK

2 minutes ago

Al-Abbas Hockey club beat Naseer Bunda with 7-3

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Security Forces Kill Over 10 Terrorists in N ..

4 minutes ago

Over Half of UK Citizens Consider Brexit Wrong Dec ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Signs $1.4Trln Spending Package That Include ..

4 minutes ago

NH&MP returns lost valuables to passenger

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.