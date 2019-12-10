UrduPoint.com
Court Award Five Days Physical Remand Of Accused In Volleyball Player Mohsin Murder Case

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Court award five days physical remand of accused in volleyball player Mohsin murder case

A judicial magistrate court in Islamabad on Tuesday awarded five days physical remand of nine accused including a women in volleyball player Choudhary Mohsin murder case

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate court in Islamabad on Tuesday awarded five days physical remand of nine accused including a women in volleyball player Choudhary Mohsin murder case.

The Lohi Ber police produced nine accused including a women before the court of judicial magistrate Jawad Hussain Adil and urged for more remand for further investigation and till the arrest of remaining accused.

The Investigation Officer disclosed before the court that all such accused were accompanied with Mohsin on the murder night.

The court handed over the custody of all such accused to police for five more days.

The Volleyball player Choudhary Mohsin Farooq 30, a native of Kalar Sydan was brought dead to a government hospital after he fell from a multi story building in Bahria Town.

Uncle of Mohsin had launched an FIR with police disclosing that his nephew was murdered by his friends.

The police had arrested the accused and produced such accused before the court.

