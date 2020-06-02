UrduPoint.com
Court Of Arbitration For Sport Says Will Consider WADA-RUSADA Dispute From November 2-5

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:18 PM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will consider the dispute in the case of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in early November, according to the list of hearings published on CAS website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will consider the dispute in the case of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in early November, according to the list of hearings published on CAS website.

Hearings on this case are scheduled for November 2-5.

On December 9, 2019, WADA Executive Committee unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to ban Russian athletes from participating in major international competitions for four years, including in Olympic and Paralympic Games.

At the same time, it noted that "clean" athletes from Russia would be able to perform in a neutral status under certain conditions. RUSADA was found to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. These decisions will come into force if they are confirmed by the CAS in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

On May 15, WADA said it expected the CAS to make a ruling on the dispute before the start of Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

