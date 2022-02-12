UrduPoint.com

Court Of Arbitration For Sport To Hold Hearing On Valieva's Doping Case On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Saturday that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva at 12:30 GMT on February 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) � The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Saturday that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva at 12:30 GMT on February 13.

"The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time). Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision," the court said in a statement.

According to the CAS, the panel of arbitrators would include the representatives of Italy, the United States and Slovenia.

The court also said that the decision on the case is expected to be made public on Monday afternoon.

This past Friday, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported by it on Tuesday, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The athlete was initially suspended from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games on Wednesday. �

