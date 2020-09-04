UrduPoint.com
Courtois To Miss Belgium's Nations League Games

Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Belgium's Nations League matches against Denmark and Iceland, the Belgian FA said Friday, without giving a reason for his absence

Courtois will return to Real Madrid after reports in Belgium suggested he tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet, now at Club Brugge, is likely start in place of Courtois.

Belgium, the number one country in the FIFA rankings, play Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday before meeting Iceland in Brussels three days later.

The games will be the first for Roberto Martinez's side since defender Vincent Kompany announced his retirement last month.

