UrduPoint.com

Coutinho Joins Aston Villa On Loan From Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, the Premier League club announced on Friday

London, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

"Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park," Villa said in a statement.

"The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours."

