Coutinho Wonder Strike Helps Brazil To 4-0 Rout Of Paraguay

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

BELO HORIZONTE, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Philippe Coutinho struck a superb second-half goal as Brazil overcame Paraguay 4-0 in their World Cup qualifier here on Wednesday.

Leeds United midfielder Raphinha gave the hosts an ideal start by cutting inside his marker before beating goalkeeper Antony Silva at his near post with a low left-footed finish.

Aston Villa loanee Coutinho then provided the highlight of the match when he ran onto a Marquinhos pass before rifling an unstoppable 30-yard drive past Silva just after the hour mark.

The hosts continued to dominate and went further ahead in the 86th minute through Ajax forward Antony, who -- from a standing start -- curled a sublime effort into the far corner.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo completed the rout two minutes later by finishing a move he started with an easy tap in after a Bruno Guimaraes cross.

