COVID-19 also negatively affected sports activities

Rotary International District Governor Dr. Farhan Essa has said that COVID-19 lockdown also affected players, organizers and ground staffers as the sporting activities were also freezed

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Rotary International District Governor Dr. Farhan Essa has said that COVID-19 lockdown also affected players, organizers and ground staffers as the sporting activities were also freezed.

He said Karachi Sports Foundation has set a new example of service to the people associated with sports during the critical situation in coronavirus, which is commendable and a role model for other organizations.

Dr. Farhan expressed these views during his visit to the free of charge test center facility established by Karachi Sports Foundation, Al-Mustafa Welfare Society and Syed Foundation for the players and ground staffers.

Over 70 players, officials and ground staff were tested for COVID-19 on the occasion.

KSF Chairman Asif Azeem, Waseem Hashmi President of Syed Foundation, Ahmad Raza Tayyab Secretary Finance of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, Ahmad Ali Rajput Secretary General of Sindh Olympic Association, Murad Hussain, Muhammad Nasir, Tariq Ali, Khaldun Raja and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Farhan Essa on behalf of Rotary International announced provision of 1000 face masks to Karachi Sports Foundation for athletes and ground staff and said that KSF and Syed Foundation are continuously working for the welfare of sportsmen.

He also offered free of charge coronavirus test facility to the at Dr. Essa Laboratories. Waseem Hashmi, President, Syed Foundation, said, "We are expanding the scope of our social services and providing services to people involved in sports in other fields as well." Will provide facilities.

Chairman KSF Asif Azeem said that it is an honor for us to get sponsored by a major organization like Rotary International which is a world renowned welfare organization in the field of social services. Steps are being taken to provide welfare and health related facilities to the deserving athletes and their families.