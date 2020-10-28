UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Case Ronaldo Furious At Missing Juventus Game Against Barcelona

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:02 PM

Covid-19 case Ronaldo furious at missing Juventus game against Barcelona

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' team for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' team for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi's Spanish team.

A furious Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram, with the comment: "Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve! #finoallafine." He added a comment on the swab tests used to detect the virus: "PCR IS BULLSHIT".

Ronaldo, who has more than 241 million Instagram followers, later removed that comment.

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

According to Portuguese TV1, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has tested positive 18 times.

The match against Barcelona, which kicks off at 2000 GMT, will be the fourth missed by Ronaldo, who has no symptoms of the virus, and has posted photos of himself training on social media.

Footballing legends Ronaldo and Messi will now, all being well, meet in the reverse Group G fixture in Barcelona on December 8.

They have not faced off since the Portuguese superstar left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

Related Topics

Social Media Turin Barcelona Italy Portugal December 2018 All Top Real Madrid Juventus Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

19 minutes ago

US Charg d'affaires pays homage to Quaid

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Until ..

2 minutes ago

Italy backlash widens over virus restrictions

2 minutes ago

GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.