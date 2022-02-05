COVID-19 claims 13 more lives

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the toll to 7,891 and 1,358 new cases emerged when 14,902 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,891 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 14,902 samples were tested which detected 1,358 cases that constituted 9.1 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 7,654,624 tests have been conducted against which 548,558 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.1 percent or 499,872 patients have recovered, including 551 overnight.

The CM said that currently 40,795 patients were under treatment; of them 40,351 were in home isolation, 43 at isolation centers and 401 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 360 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,358 new cases 747 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 305 Hyderabad, South Karachi 267, East Karachi 175, Korangi 161, West Karachi 80, Central Karachi 45, Sukkur 35, Tharparkar 33, Thatto 29, Sanghar 27, Umarkot 20, Malir 19, Larkano 18, Badin 17, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Sujawal 15, Matiari 13, Jacobabad 11, Shikarpur 8, Qambar 7, Ghotki 6, Khairpur and Nawabshah 5 each, Jamshoro 3, Dadu and Kashmore one each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 589,002 covid vaccines have been given, while 36,709,808 or 67.51% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 4, 2022.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people of Sindh to take necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus.