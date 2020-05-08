UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Detected Among 5 Soccer Players In Spain After Resumption Of Training - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Five soccer players in Spain tested positive for COVID-19 after the resumption of individual training in clubs, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Five soccer players in Spain tested positive for COVID-19 after the resumption of individual training in clubs, media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Spanish national La Liga announced the resumption of training at camps of soccer clubs.

According to the Mundo Deportivo news outlet, three players from the top division have tested positive, along with two others from the second division.

However, this is not the full picture since not all test results are available yet.

More Stories From Sports

