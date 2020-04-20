UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Impact On Sport: ICC To Hold CEC's Meeting On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:12 PM

COVID-19 impact on sport: ICC to hold CEC's meeting on Thursday

To consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, the International Cricket Council (ICC) would host a chief executives' committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on Thursday (April 23).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :To consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, the International Cricket Council (ICC) would host a chief executives' committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on Thursday (April 23).

The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three associate representatives, would provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, said a press release issued here.

The purpose of the meeting was to gain a full understanding of member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC would discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the Future Tour Programme (FTP) through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League.

They would also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said this meeting was the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position.

"We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely."He said countries would start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," he said.

