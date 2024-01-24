Open Menu

COVID-19 Impacts Australian Team Before Brisbane Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:13 PM

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

The Brisbane Test between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to commence on Thursday, marking the start of a highly anticipated cricketing clash.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) In an unexpected twist, the Australian cricket team faces a setback as COVID-19 cases are detected ahead of the eagerly awaited Brisbane Test.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that both Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald tested positive, leading to their immediate isolation in accordance with health protocols.

Despite the positive results, Cricket Australia has indicated that Cameron Green may still be able to participate in the upcoming match, pending his well-being and adherence to specified protocols during the game.

The subsequent tests have cleared both Green and McDonald of the virus, opening the possibility for their crucial involvement in the upcoming Test match.

More Stories From Sports