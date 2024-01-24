COVID-19 Impacts Australian Team Before Brisbane Test
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:13 PM
The Brisbane Test between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to commence on Thursday, marking the start of a highly anticipated cricketing clash.
PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) In an unexpected twist, the Australian cricket team faces a setback as COVID-19 cases are detected ahead of the eagerly awaited Brisbane Test.
Cricket Australia has confirmed that both Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald tested positive, leading to their immediate isolation in accordance with health protocols.
Despite the positive results, Cricket Australia has indicated that Cameron Green may still be able to participate in the upcoming match, pending his well-being and adherence to specified protocols during the game.
The subsequent tests have cleared both Green and McDonald of the virus, opening the possibility for their crucial involvement in the upcoming Test match.
The Brisbane Test between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to commence on Thursday, marking the start of a highly anticipated cricketing clash.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
More Stories From Sports
-
Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino11 minutes ago
-
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in Islambad58 minutes ago
-
Anderson out as England pick four spinners for India opener2 hours ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 202616 hours ago
-
Syria beat India to reach Asian Cup knockouts for first time18 hours ago
-
Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 2518 hours ago
-
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out18 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka make Australian Open semis in title defence18 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated18 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tournament20 hours ago
-
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan21 hours ago