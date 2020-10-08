UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Protocols- PCB Takes Pragmatic Approach During National T20 Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

COVID-19 protocols- PCB takes pragmatic approach during National T20 Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday allowed the players and support staff to be joined by their families in the team hotel for the second round of the National T20 Cup, which gets underway in Rawalpindi on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday allowed the players and support staff to be joined by their families in the team hotel for the second round of the National T20 Cup, which gets underway in Rawalpindi on Friday.

However, before reuniting and as part of the PCB Covid-19 protocols, the families will have to undergo two mandatory tests. Once they become part of the bio-secure bubble at the hotel and the venue, they will remain part of it until they decide to exit.

Meanwhile, all the players, player support personnel, match officials, as well as the families that have reached the hotel already, underwent Covid-19 tests Thursday in Rawalpindi.

PCB Director � High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: "Staying in a bio-secure bubble for a long duration is not easy and can potentially have its own effects, which, in turn, can reflect on the players' performances." "In this case, the players' request was legitimate and the PCB, being a player-friendly organization, accepted their request on the condition that their families will strictly maintain and follow Covid-19 protocols for the health and safety of all competitors," he added.

"In the meantime, our Medical and Sports Sciences department will continue to keep a close eye on the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan and if they feel and believe the event protocols can be relaxed further moving forward without comprising on the health and integrity of the tournament, they will make a call, he informed.

He said, "We all need to understand this season is being played in unprecedented situations and it's a fact that we cannot confine and restrict the players, player support personnel and match officials to their hotels or venues throughout the season. Having said that, the PCB will continue to take a pragmatic approach wherever it can to ensure the players continue to produce their best performances without affecting their wellbeing in these difficult times."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Sports PCB Hotel Rawalpindi Event All Best

Recent Stories

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

55 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Rd, inspects devel ..

16 minutes ago

Brussels Shuts Cafes, Bars for 1 Month in Hopes of ..

14 minutes ago

UN in Touch With Kyrgyz Senior Officials to Find P ..

14 minutes ago

Witnesses at Berlin trial recount killing 'ordered ..

14 minutes ago

Trump calls for two in-person debates with Biden b ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.