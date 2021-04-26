UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar Wants Curfew In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:29 PM

The former pacer has suggested India to cancel IPL, saying that saving lives should be the top priority instead of cricket and entertainment.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar suggested cricket boards of Pakistan and India to not hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to worsening Coronavirus situation in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar wrote: “BCCI & PCB should both rethink if this is a good time to continue the IPL or restart the PSL. Things are tough,”.

He also tweeted Shoaib along with a snippet of his YouTube vlog.

The former pacer said that IPL could only be held if SOPs were strictly implemented.

He said they wanted that the lives of the people should be saved this time instead of entertainment and cricket and heroes.

He also suggested that he wanted PSL to not happen this year in June and it should not be held even in June if pandemic was not controlled.

He also said that IPL was not important and the money used on it should be provided to the people so oxygen could be brought to save lives.

The former pacer asked the government of Pakistan to impose curfew and not lockdown.

“I strongly appeal to the government impose a curfew and not a lockdown as we do not follow SOPs,” said Shoaib Akhtar, adding that he wanted the army was the only force which could enforce SOPs.

He further suggested that his programme with ptv should be cancelled and done from home.

Akthar also sought help from everyone around the world to come forward to help India battling with COVID-19.

