Covid-19 stops Greek artistic swimmer from attending Olympics

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Greek artistic swimmer and Olympic medal hopeful Evangelia Platanioti said Tuesday she had tested positive for coronavirus and had withdrawn from the Tokyo Games.

The Greek Olympic Committee confirmed earlier that an athlete had tested positive for Covid-19 and "unfortunately will not travel to Tokyo".

Platanioti confirmed to sports website gazetta.gr that she was the competitor involved.

The 26-year-old swimmer had competed in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, finishing eighth and 10th place respectively with her partner Evangelia Papazoglou in the women's duet.

The virus has cast a shadow over the Tokyo Olympics, with around 150 Games-related cases in Japan so far. Sixteen of those were competitors.