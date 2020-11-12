Covid-19 update

An individual has been shifted to an isolation room in the team hotel after he tested positive for Covid-19

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) An individual has been shifted to an isolation room in the team hotel after he tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the PCB Covid-19 protocols, the entire squad, to which the individual belonged, underwent Covid-19 tests earlier in the day and all members returned negative results.

The individual will stay in isolation until he returns two negative results.