UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Update From National T20

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:47 PM

Covid-19 update from National T20

Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 have tested positive

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021) Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 have tested positive. Following this development:

· The four Balochistan players have been placed in a 10-day quarantine

· All other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament

· All other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative

· The second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under floodlights

· Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October will be played as scheduled.

Balochistan will beef up their squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side. The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols

· Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On 8 October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.

· The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Balochistan World ICC Punjab PCB October All From

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches &#039;Moonshot Pilot Grant ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Moonshot Pilot Grant&#039;

5 minutes ago
 About 450M cyberattacks prevented during Tokyo Oly ..

About 450M cyberattacks prevented during Tokyo Olympics

13 minutes ago
 North Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan ..

North Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast - Reports

13 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

13 minutes ago
 UN envoy urges Iraqis to participate in Parliament ..

UN envoy urges Iraqis to participate in Parliamentary elections

15 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border tra ..

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to boost cross-border trade, solve water issues

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.