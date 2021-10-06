Covid-19 update from National T20

Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 have tested positive

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021) Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 have tested positive. Following this development:

· The four Balochistan players have been placed in a 10-day quarantine

· All other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament

· All other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative

· The second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under floodlights

· Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October will be played as scheduled.

Balochistan will beef up their squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side. The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols

· Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On 8 October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.

· The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament.