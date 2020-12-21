UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Update On Women’s Camp

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:11 PM

The Pakistan women’s national team camp for next month’s South Africa tour will get underway here on Tuesday, 22 December, after 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative Covid-19 results

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) The Pakistan women’s national team camp for next month’s South Africa tour will get underway here on Tuesday, 22 December, after 26 players and 12 officials returned second negative Covid-19 results.

A player, presently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests.

Separately, a player has been advised a further week’s rest so that she can completely recover after an anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from Covid-19.

