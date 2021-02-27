UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Cases Force French Women To Pull Out Of Sevens Event

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:26 PM

Covid cases force French women to pull out of Sevens event

The French women's rugby sevens team withdrew from a tournament in Madrid shortly before it was due to start after "two suspicious cases of Covid-19" were detected within the team, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The French women's rugby sevens team withdrew from a tournament in Madrid shortly before it was due to start after "two suspicious cases of Covid-19" were detected within the team, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Saturday.

"The management and the players, under medical supervision of the team doctor, were placed in isolation in accordance with the health protocol," said the FFR in its press release.

Les Bleues have been in Spain for the last fortnight and have had no contact with the men's Six Nations group which revealed 16 positive coronavirus cases, prompting the postponement of their match against Scotland which was due to take place in Paris on Sunday.

The French women were scheduled to face Poland on Saturday morning in their first match of the tournament which serves as preparation for the Olympic qualifiers in June but they failed to appear at the stadium.

The French men's rugby sevens team, which was also due to participate in the Madrid tournament, cancelled its visit in mid-February after being "placed in quarantine following positive cases".

The Madrid tournament marks the return of international rugby sevens, which has been absent since the World Series was cut short in early March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Visit Doctor Paris Madrid Spain Poland March June Women Sunday 2020 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Unstoppable Gut-Behrami seals speed double in Ital ..

4 minutes ago

Stones sends Man City 13 points clear

4 minutes ago

Qatar Says Will Continue to Facilitate Intra-Afgha ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Singapore Open results

5 minutes ago

Roman chariot unearthed 'almost intact' near Pompe ..

5 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.