Covid Forces Cancellation Of 2021 Tour De Yorkshire

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Covid forces cancellation of 2021 Tour de Yorkshire

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race will not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic organisers announced on Wednesday.

The race -- whose first edition was in 2015 -- was scheduled to run from April 30 to May 3.

However, even though it is months away Welcome to Yorkshire -- the official tourism agency for the county -- with the agreement of Amaury sports Organisation (A.S.O) decided to cancel it due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus.

It will be the second successive occasion the race does not take place as this year's renewal was cancelled also due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The developing situation with COVID-19 meant the event simply became untenable," read a joint statement from Welcome to Yorkshire and A.

S.O.

James Mason, CEO of Welcome To Yorkshire, said it was a very sad decision to make.

"The uncertainty in front of us meant it was impossible to plan or commit the resource that the race needs," he said in a statement.

"This has been a mutual decision made by Welcome to Yorkshire and the A.S.O. and we will all now look forward to putting all our energies into bringing the race back bigger and better than ever in 2022."The Tour de Yorkshire has become a huge economic benefit to the county and its creation followed the success of the 2014 Tour de France's Grand Départ in Yorkshire.

More Stories From Sports

