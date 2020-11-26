Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for France trip

Volunteer ambulance driver Maxime Mbanda was among four changes in Italy's side to head to France in the Autumn Nations Cup this weekend, head coach Franco Smith announced on Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Volunteer ambulance driver Maxime Mbanda was among four changes in Italy's side to head to France in the Autumn Nations Cup this weekend, head coach Franco Smith announced on Thursday.

Flanker Mbanda, who received one of his country's highest awards for his efforts during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, comes into a re-organised back-row with Jake Polledri injured and Sebastian Negri out with a thigh problem.

"He's a top man, he's an excellent example for all of us, he sacrificed a lot of time. He's really putting the team first like he put other people first. That's the way he plays, he puts his body on the line, he's prepared to do the hard work," Smith said.

"He's bringing a different balance to our game, a little bit more towards the ball which is necessary," he added.

South African-born Johan Meyer is given the openside flanker shirt as Braam Steyn moves across to No 8 for Saturday's trip to the Stade de France.

Treviso's Luca Sperandio replaces Mattia Bellini on the left wing while uncapped lock Cristian Stoian and back-rower Michele Lamaro are named on the bench.

The Azzurri sit in third in Group B of the tournament after being given a walkover bonus-point win over Fiji after the Pacific Islanders recorded virus cases among their squad.

- 'The real France' - Earlier, les Bleus were forced to name 11 uncapped players in their matchday squad after an agreement between the French Rugby Federation and the Top 14 league as they look to book a place in next weekend's final.

Former Springboks fly-half Smith still expects a good performance from the hosts four days after former France winger Christophe Dominici was found dead aged just 48.

"I know France have such a deep pool of players, such a competitive competition in the Top 14, the players are well coached, the standard of play they are involved in each week is really high," he said.

"There's no difference between the two, they're spoilt for choice.

"With Christophe Dominici's sad news this week it's going to serve as extra motivation so we expect the real France out there," he added.

Italy (15-1) Matteo Minozzi; Jacopo Trulla, Marco Zanon, Carlo Canna, Luca Sperandio; Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi; Braam Steyn, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giosue Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (capt), Danilo FischettiReplacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, Cristian Stoian, Michele Lamaro, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Federico MoriCoach: Franco Smith (RSA)