Covid Hits Williams F1 Team Ahead Of Saudi Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 PM

Covid hits Williams F1 team ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Williams' Team Principal Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid before travelling to Jeddah for this weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the British Formula One outfit announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Williams' Team Principal Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid before travelling to Jeddah for this weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the British Formula One outfit announced Thursday.

"Jost is now following UK national health authority guidelines," the team said in a statement.

"There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned."Still mourning the loss of founder Frank Williams, the team goes to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit having garnered just 23 points so far this season.

The penultimate round of the 2021 World Championship season sees Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain clinging to the tail of Dutch championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull with just eight points separating the pair.

