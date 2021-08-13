Covid outbreak in Mainz casts shadow over Bundesliga restart

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Mainz squad has cast a cloud on the eve of the new Bundesliga season, with Germany's professional footballers urged to get vaccinated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Mainz squad has cast a cloud on the eve of the new Bundesliga season, with Germany's professional footballers urged to get vaccinated.

The 2021/22 season kicks-off Friday when Moenchengladbach host defending champions Bayern Munich, who are seeking a tenth straight German league title.

Most football stadiums in Germany's top-flight this weekend will be around one-third full as clubs welcome back restricted numbers of fans.

Supporters must prove they are fully vaccinated or show a negative test result.

Some clubs, like FC Cologne, are even offering vaccinations for their supporters.

However, an outbreak of the coronavirus at Mainz has disrupted their plans ahead of Sunday's game against last season's runners-up RB Leipzig.