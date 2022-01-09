Covid quarantine lifted for Torino, Salernitana and Udinese

Rome, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Italian Serie A football league on Saturday expressed "great satisfaction" after winning their legal battle to lift Covid-19 quarantine imposed on players from top flight clubs Torino, Salernitana and Udinese.

Local health authorities in Italy had banned squad members from playing following Covid-19 outbreaks, leading Lega Serie A to file an appeal.

However quarantine was confirmed for Bologna, who are due to face Cagliari on Sunday at home, on the grounds that only a handful of players have received their third vaccine dose.

In a statement the Italian league expressed their hope to "quickly achieve a standardisation of the interventions of local health authorities in compliance with the law and sports protocols".

Midweek games featuring Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese were not played on the orders of local health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Italian league have agreed that games in Italy for the weekends of January 15 and January 23 will be limited to 5,000 spectators following pressure from the Italian government and the risk of matches being played behind closed doors.

Sunday's matches between Roma and Juventus and Inter Milan against Lazio will played at 50 percent capacity as well as next Wednesday's SuperCup match between Inter Milan and Juventus in the San Siro.

Around 80 Serie A players currently have Covid while more than 1.8 million Italians are currently positive with the virus which has killed over 138,000 in the country since early 2020.