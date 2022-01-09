UrduPoint.com

Covid Quarantine Lifted For Torino, Salernitana And Udinese

Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Covid quarantine lifted for Torino, Salernitana and Udinese

Rome, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Italian Serie A football league on Saturday expressed "great satisfaction" after winning their legal battle to lift Covid-19 quarantine imposed on players from top flight clubs Torino, Salernitana and Udinese.

Local health authorities in Italy had banned squad members from playing following Covid-19 outbreaks, leading Lega Serie A to file an appeal.

However quarantine was confirmed for Bologna, who are due to face Cagliari on Sunday at home, on the grounds that only a handful of players have received their third vaccine dose.

In a statement the Italian league expressed their hope to "quickly achieve a standardisation of the interventions of local health authorities in compliance with the law and sports protocols".

Midweek games featuring Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese were not played on the orders of local health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Italian league have agreed that games in Italy for the weekends of January 15 and January 23 will be limited to 5,000 spectators following pressure from the Italian government and the risk of matches being played behind closed doors.

Sunday's matches between Roma and Juventus and Inter Milan against Lazio will played at 50 percent capacity as well as next Wednesday's SuperCup match between Inter Milan and Juventus in the San Siro.

Around 80 Serie A players currently have Covid while more than 1.8 million Italians are currently positive with the virus which has killed over 138,000 in the country since early 2020.

Related Topics

Football Sports Roma Bologna Cagliari San Italy January Sunday 2020 From Government Top Juventus Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 hour ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

2 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

2 hours ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.