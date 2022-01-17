Covid vaccination required for athletes competing in France: government sources

All athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, government sources told AFP on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :All athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, government sources told AFP on Monday.

This appears to contradict what sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said last week, that certain events like the French Open had a special exemption, when asked whether Novak Djokovic could play in the tournament.