UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs To Extend Infallible Security For Pakistan Super League (PSL) Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2023 | 07:40 PM

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches

City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor ul Haq, on Friday directed officials to ensure infallible security in the opening ceremony besides matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition to be commenced from February 13 in Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor ul Haq, on Friday directed officials to ensure infallible security in the opening ceremony besides matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition to be commenced from February 13 in Multan.

Chairing a meeting at Police Lines here, the CPO instructed police personnel to get the route clear for the arrival of teams and to extend unerring security to teams, its management and spectators.

He said that a comprehensive traffic management plan should be devised for the uninterrupted flow of vehicles and to refrain citizens from inconvenience.

SSP Operations, Syed Ali, Chief Traffic Officer, Huma Naseeb, SP Gulgasht, Ali Raza Joya, DSPs and SHOs concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Police Pakistan Super League Vehicles Traffic February From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

26 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

1 minute ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

1 minute ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

1 minute ago
 Entire nation united against terrorism: Minister o ..

Entire nation united against terrorism: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviatio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.