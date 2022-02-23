CPO, Rescue 1122 review arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket series

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 on Wednesday reviewed extended security and rescue arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan and Australia cricket series to be held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A meeting was held in chair of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi to review the arrangements for the upcoming Pak-Australia Cricket Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The District Officer issued necessary instructions to all rescue officers and Command and Control Room to help facilitate the cricket lovers during the cricket series.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rashid said that all possible resources should be utilized so that the public service of Rescue 1122 could be continued in the best possible manner.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik said all available resources would be utilized for foolproof security of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, surroundings and cricket teams during Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

The CPO Rawalpindi during his visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium reviewed security arrangements regarding Pakistan-Australia Cricket Series, flanked by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, ASP Newtown, District Security Officer and other officers who inspected the cricket stadium, routes and surroundings.

CPO Malik said the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

The CPO Rawalpindi gave instructions to the officers concerned for a comprehensive plan of strict security arrangements.