UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crawley Hits Maiden Fifty As England Openers Make Strong Start

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Crawley hits maiden fifty as England openers make strong start

Zak Crawley hit his maiden Test half-century as England made a strong start on the first day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Zak Crawley hit his maiden Test half-century as England made a strong start on the first day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

England were 100 for no wicket at tea with Crawley on 57 not out and Dom Sibley on 39.

Crawley, 21, playing in his fourth Test, looked confident from the start, which was delayed until after lunch because of rain. He drove firmly off the front foot against a surprisingly unthreatening South African pace attack. He hit ten boundaries in facing 99 balls.

Defending an unassailable 2-1 series lead, England captain Joe Root decided to bat after his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis lost his seventh successive Test toss.

Both captains expected batting to be tricky on a pitch which usually favours fast bowlers -- and both teams opted for all-seam bowling attacks.

But there was no discernible swing or sharp movement off the surface as England's young openers scored at better than three runs an over.

Sibley was given out caught behind down the leg side off new cap Beuran Hendricks when he had 10 but a review showed the ball had deflected off his pad.

On 12, Sibley was caught at gully by Temba Bavuma off an otherwise ineffectual Vernon Philander, but umpire Joel Wilson called no-ball.

Shortly before tea, Crawley, on 56, was hit on the helmet when he missed a pull against Anrich Nortje. There was a lengthy delay while he had a concussion assessment and waited for a replacement helmet, rejecting one before play resumed.

Related Topics

Attack Young Lead Vernon South Africa Joel Wilson National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

5 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

6 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

6 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

6 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.