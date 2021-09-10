UrduPoint.com

Cream Of Olympic Athletics Crop Rises In Zurich

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

At the end of a long season in which all efforts have been made to promote track and field during the Covid-19 pandemic, the cream of the Olympic crop including Armand Duplantis and Elaine Thompson-Herah rightly rose to the top in a thrilling Diamond League finale in Zurich

Hailed as an "Olympics in one night", the staging of 25 finals over the course of three hours on Thursday more than lived up to its billing, in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 at the Letzigrund Stadium, one of the true spiritual homes of athletics.

The raucous atmosphere was in sharp contrast to the empty Olympic stadium, deprived of spectators by the pandemic.

Among the stars were Duplantis, Thompson-Herah and Karsten Warholm, Faith Kipyegon and Yulimar Rojas: all Names given prominence by their gold medal-winning performances at the Tokyo Games that ended a month ago having been postponed for a year because of coronavirus.

Sweden's Duplantis wrapped up his first Diamond League trophy with a winning vault of 6.

06m, a meeting record and one he decribed as "mission accomplished".

Duplantis once again had three failed efforts at 6.19m, which would have bettered his own world record by a centimetre.

"The main goal was just to win that diamond as I have not done it yet," the 21-year-old said. "I would have loved to break the record and I really felt like I have it in me this season.

"I am going to look back at the season and I am not going to have too many complaints." Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who shared high jump gold in Tokyo with Qatar's Mutaz Barshim, won in Switzerland with a best of 2.34m, his outgoing personality wowing the Zurich crowd and crowning what he dubbed an "amazing year".

"I did not have fun competing without fans," the ebullient Italian said. "High jump is not that funny without the fans.

"But this was amazing and I would compete even 50 times even if I am tired if we had the crowds like this. Zurich is the best."

