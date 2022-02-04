Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

The Afghanistan cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh later this month to play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said as the visitors seek to bolster their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid

Dhaka, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Afghanistan cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh later this month to play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches, the Bangladesh Cricket board said as the visitors seek to bolster their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands last month in Doha, raising them to fifth in the 13-team World Cup Super League table.

The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year's global showpiece in India, with Bangladesh currently second behind England.

The Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODIs are part of the competition and will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 25 and 28, the BCB said late Thursday.

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the two T20 matches on March 3 and 5.

The visitors will hold a seven-day training camp in the northeastern city of Sylhet before the start of ODI series.