Cricket: Afghanistan v Australia World Cup scoreboard

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday:

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21

Ibrahim Zadran not out 129

Rahmat Shah c Hazlewood b Maxwell 30

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Starc 26

Azmatullah Omarzai c Maxwell b Zampa 22

Mohammad Nabi b Hazlewood 12

Rashid Khan not out 35

Extras (lb5, nb1, w10) 16

Total (5 wkts, 50 overs) 291

Did not bat: Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Gurbaz), 2-121 (Rahmat), 3-173 (Shahidi), 4-210 (Omarzai), 5-233 (Nabi)

Bowling: Starc 9-0-70-1 (5w); Hazlewood 9-0-39-2 (1w); Maxwell 10-0-55-1 (1nb); Cummins 8-0-47-0 (1w); Zampa 10-0-58-1 (2w); Head 3-0-15-0; Stoinis 1-0-2-0;

Australia

D. Warner b Omarzai 18

T.

Head c Alikhil b Naveen-ul-Haq 0

M. Marsh lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 24

M. Labuschagne run out (Rahmat) 14

J. Inglis c Zadran b Omarzai 0

G. Maxwell not out 201

M. Stoinis lbw b Rashid 6

M. Starc c Alikhil b Rashid 3

P. Cummins not out 12

Extras (b4, lb1, w10) 15

Total (7 wkts, 46.5 overs) 293

Did not bat: J Hazlewood, A Zampa

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Marsh), 2-43 (Marsh), 3-49 (Warner), 4-49 (Inglis), 5-69 (Labuschagne), 6-87 (Stoinis), 7-91 (Starc)

Bowling: Mujeeb 8.5-1-72-0; Naveen 9-0-47-2 (1w); Omarzai 7-1-52-2 (1w); Rashid 10-0-44-2 (3w); Ahmad 10-1-53-0 (1w); Nabi 2-0-20-0

result: Australia won by three wickets

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Michael Gough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)