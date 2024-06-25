Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V Bangladesh T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2024

Cricket: Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores

Arnos Vale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the final Group 1 Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Monday:

Afghanistan 115-5 off 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43, Rashid Khan 19 not out, Ibrahim Zadran 18; Rishad Hossain 3-26, Taskin Ahmed 1-12, Mustafizur Rahman 1-18) vs Bangladesh 105 all out off 17.

5 overs (Litton Das 54 not out, Towhid Hridoy 14; Rashid Khan 4-23, Naveen ul Haq 4-26)

Note: Bangladesh's target was revised to 114 off 19 overs by the DLS method

Toss: Afghanistan

result: Afghanistan won by eight runs on the DLS method

More Stories From Sports