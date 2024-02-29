Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Brief Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday:
Afghanistan 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M.
Adair 5-39) and 134-3 (H. Shahidi 53 not out) v Ireland 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Z. Akbar 5-64)
Match situation: Afghanistan lead by 26 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining
Toss: Afghanistan
Recent Stories
Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO
HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits
WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed
Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered
KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the house effectively
SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings34 minutes ago
-
Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tournament33 minutes ago
-
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza1 hour ago
-
KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches40 minutes ago
-
Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players1 hour ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 hour ago
-
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs5 hours ago
-
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 20226 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard8 hours ago
-
Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market2 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed2 hours ago