Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Brief Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores

Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday:

Afghanistan 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M.

Adair 5-39) and 134-3 (H. Shahidi 53 not out) v Ireland 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Z. Akbar 5-64)

Match situation: Afghanistan lead by 26 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining

Toss: Afghanistan

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Lead Ireland All P

Recent Stories

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

6 minutes ago
 HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

4 minutes ago
 SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meeti ..

SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand ..

WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams

4 minutes ago
 Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, he ..

Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed

4 minutes ago
Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

4 minutes ago
 KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the hou ..

KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the house effectively

4 minutes ago
 SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

4 minutes ago
 Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

4 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Educ ..

Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU

16 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opp ..

ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports