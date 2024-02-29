Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Brief Scores
Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
Afghanistan 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M.
Adair 5-39) and 134-3 (H. Shahidi 53 not out) v Ireland 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Z. Akbar 5-64)
Match situation: Afghanistan lead by 26 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining
Toss: Afghanistan
