Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores

Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday:

Afghanistan 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M.

Adair 5-39) and 134-3 (H. Shahidi 53 not out) v Ireland 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Z. Akbar 5-64)

Match situation: Afghanistan lead by 26 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining

Toss: Afghanistan