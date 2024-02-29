Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Brief Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores

Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on day two of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday:

Afghanistan 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M.

Adair 5-39) and 134-3 (H. Shahidi 53 not out) v Ireland 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Z. Akbar 5-64)

Match situation: Afghanistan lead by 26 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining

Toss: Afghanistan

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Lead Ireland All P

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

15 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

15 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

15 minutes ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

17 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

17 minutes ago
 Ten held for arranging a dance party

Ten held for arranging a dance party

17 minutes ago
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

17 minutes ago
 Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

20 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

28 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

32 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

23 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports