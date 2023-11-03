Cricket: Afghanistan V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM
Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Afghanistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard on Friday:
W. Barresi lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1
M. O'Dowd run out (Omarzai) 42
C. Ackermann run out (Rashid/Alikhil) 29
S. Engelbrecht run out (Nabi/Alikhil) 58
S. Edwards run out (Alikhil) 0
B. de Leede c Alikhil b Nabi 3
S. Zulfiqar c Alikhil b Noor 3
L. van Beek st Alikhil b Nabi 2
R. van der Merwe c Zadran b Noor 11
A. Dutt not out 10
Extras (lb2, w14) 16
Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Barresi), 2-73 (O'Dowd), 3-92 (Ackermann), 4-92 (Edwards), 5-97 (De Leede), 6-113 (Zulfiqar), 7-134 (Van Beek), 8-152 (Engelbrecht), 9-169 (Van der Merwe), 10-179 (Van Meekeren)
Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-40-1 (3w), Fazalhaq Farooqi 5-0-36-0 (2w), Azmatullah Omarzai 3-0-11-0, Mohammad Nabi 9.
3-1-28-3 (1w), Rashid Khan 10-0-31-0 (3w), Noor Ahmad 9-0-31-2 (3w)
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Edwards b van Beek 10
Ibrahim Zadran b van der Merwe 20
Rahmat Shah c & b Zulfiqar 52
Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 56
Azmatullah Omarzai not out 31
Extras (lb3, nb2, w7) 12
Total (3 wickets; 31.3 overs) 181
Did not bat: Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Gurbaz), 2-55 (Zadran), 3-129 (Rahmat)
Bowling: Aryan Dutt 8.3-0-49-0 (3w), Logan van Beek 7-0-30-1 (2w), Paul van Meekeren 5-0-35-0 (1w, 1nb), Roelof van der Merwe 5-0-27-1, Saqib Zulfiqar 3-0-25-1 (1nb), Colin Ackermann 3-0-12-0 (1w)
result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)
tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)