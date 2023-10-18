Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand played in Chennai on Wednesday

Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand played in Chennai on Wednesday:

New Zealand

D. Conway lbw b Mujeeb 20

W. Young c Alikhil b Omarzai 54

R. Ravindra b Omarzai 32

D. Mitchell c Zadran b Rashid 1

T. Latham b Naveen-ul-Haq 68

G. Phillips c Rashid b Naveen-ul-Haq 71

M. Chapman not out 25

M. Santner not out 7

Extras: (lb4, nb1, w5) 10

Total: (for six wkts; 50 overs) 288

Did not bat: M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Conway), 2-109 (Ravindra), 3-110 (Young), 4-110 (Mitchell), 5-254 (Phillips), 6-255 (Latham)

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-57-1 (1w), Fazalhaq Farooqi 7-1-39-0 (2w), Naveen-ul-Haq 8-0-48-2, Mohammad Nabi 8-1-41-0, Rashid Khan 10-0-43-1 (2w), Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-56-2 (1nb)

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Henry 11

Ibrahim Zadran c Santner b Boult 14

Rahmat Shah c and b Ravindra 36

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Santner b Ferguson 8

Azmatullah Omarzai c Latham b Boult 27

Ikram Alikhil not out 19

Mohammad Nabi b Santner 7

Rashid Khan c Mitchell b Ferguson 8

Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Young b Ferguson 4

Naveen-ul-Haq c Chapman b Santner 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi c Mitchell b Santner 0

Extras (w5) 5

Total: (all out; 34.

4 overs) 139

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Gurbaz), 2-27 (Zadran), 3-43 (Shahidi), 4-97 (Omarzai), 5-107 (Shah), 6-125 (Nabi), 7-134 (Rashid), 8-138 (Mujeeb), 9-139 (Naveen-ul-Haq), 10-139 (Farooqi)

Bowling: Boult 7-1-18-2 (2w), Henry 5-2-16-1, Santner 7.4-0-39-3 (1w), Ferguson 7-1-19-3 (1w, Phillips 3-0-13-0 (1w), Ravindra 5-0-34-1

result: New Zealand won by 149 runs

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)